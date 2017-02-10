10 things to do in Toronto during reading week

Reading Week in Toronto is supposed to be a time for students to catch up before midterms and final exams, but we all know there's way too much fun to be had. So here's a list of some easy things to get up to on a welcome week off in the city.

Take shelter inside the Winter Stations

The city's most weird and wonderful outdoor art project is back again to transform six lifeguard stands along Balmy, Kew and Ashbridges Bay beaches starting Monday, Feb. 20.

Step up your library game

Feel like you can't step into that school library one. more. time? Especially during a break? Try adding a new library to your rotation actually get some reading done.

Get some work done in one of the city's top coffee shops

Toronto's indie coffee scene is electric right now. No matter what neighbourhood you're in (west or east) there's usually an adorable cafe waiting for you.

Get drunk on the cheap

It's reading week after all and some of us want nothing to do with the act of reading or catching up. Some of us just want to have some drinks on a budget with friends who are stuck in town.

Pig out at one of the hottest restaurants in the city right now

Now's your chance to actually get out to try some of the coolest places that have opened in the last little while. Stop sending links with question marks and head out to these hot spots.

Plan a staycation

A staycation is your best bet if you want to rest up and save money. And with these ideas you'll be able to see Europe without getting on a plane or unwind and go to spa heaven.

Plan a quick winter get away

There's no need to hop on a plane to get away; there are cheaper winter getaways just outside your door. You just need to put your adventure hat on, maybe rent a car with some friends and head to a cute B&B or yurt.

Keep fit and try some winter sports

There are skating rinks open all over the city (including a brand new one), and even if temperatures rise, many of them stay open. Try heading down to the lake, and if the snow comes, then try one of these tobogganing hills.

Camp out inside a hidden bar or restaurant

Need to slip away without being seen for a drink in between chapters? Or maybe you just need to do some light day drinking? These hidden bars and restaurants will keep you out of sight.

Check out some can't miss events

Take advantage of being able to sleep in a bit and see something at the Rhubarb Theatre Fest, go to an Alanis Morisette dance party, or a huge store-wide goodbye party and arts festival for Honest Ed's.