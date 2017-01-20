Sports & Play
toronto blue jays uniforms

Blue Jays unveil new uniforms for upcoming season

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled a new set of alternate uniforms this morning and they're looking super patriotic.

These new uniforms are red and white in honour of Canada's sesquicentennial, or its 150th anniversary.

According to Sportsnet, the Jays will don their red and white duds for every Sunday home game as well as certain games during the month of July. 

Toronto Blue Jays

