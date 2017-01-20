Blue Jays unveil new uniforms for upcoming season

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled a new set of alternate uniforms this morning and they're looking super patriotic.

These new uniforms are red and white in honour of Canada's sesquicentennial, or its 150th anniversary.

We are excited to unveil our new alternate red and white uniform 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 #WT2017 pic.twitter.com/1RnkKSpS3g — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017

According to Sportsnet, the Jays will don their red and white duds for every Sunday home game as well as certain games during the month of July.