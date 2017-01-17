Toronto Blue Jays fans go wild after Jose Bautista re-signs
It's a great day to be a Toronto Blue Jays fan.
According to several reports, Jose Bautista has agreed to a one-year contract with the Jays, with options that could keep him around for longer.
This comes after the Jays lost Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year deal to the Cleveland Indians earlier this off-season.
While the news about Edwin may have broke the hearts of die-hard fans, the city is freaking out today for the return of Joey Bats. Here are some of my favourite reactions on Twitter.
Toronto Blue Jays
