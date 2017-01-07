The top 10 winter day trips from Toronto

Winter day trips from Toronto will let you escape big city life for a little time in the gorgeous snowy Ontario landscape. You can get outside and do something active or cozy up indoors at a swanky spa. Whatever you choose to do, at least you won't be hibernating with Netflix in your apartment.

Here are my picks for the top winter day trips from Toronto.

Soak up the season on a skating trail

Instead of skating around in circles at a public rink in the city, you can make a short drive to the Credit Valley Conservation Area and skate a one kilometre trail there. If you're feeling more adventurous, there are plenty of other trail skating options located within a drive of Toronto as well.

Trek across a suspension bridge

Snowshoe or cross country ski across a 420 foot suspension bridge, which offers panoramic views of Georgian Bay and the Niagara Escarpment. You can grab full or half day passes to a variety of trails from Scenic Caves Nature Adventures. The views after a fresh snowfall are sublime.

Get your fill of ice wine

The Niagara Ice Wine Festival runs for three weekends in a row starting on January 13. But throughout the rest of the winter, you can still visit most area wineries, which is ideal because the crowds are pretty thin and you can taste and learn more. Perhaps best of all, Ravine Vineyard has a skating rink and mulled wine.

Hop on the Parkbus and let someone drive for you

Join a Parkbus trip and head outside of the city on a big group adventure. There are both overnight getaways and daytrips planned in the winter, where the company will take you skating and cross-country skiing in the majestic Canadian wilderness.

Try your luck at ice fishing

Lake Simcoe is a super popular ice fishing destination, partially because it's so close to the city. You can get started at Casey's Fish Hut or check out one of these other ice fishing spots in Ontario.

Go snow tubing

Snow tubing is like souped up tobogganing and it's likely a lot safer too. There are plenty of great hills right near the city, so put on your snowsuit and feel like a kid again as you hit speeds in excess of 50kph.

Cozy up at a spa

If you need a break and a little bit of R&R, why not spend a day at the spa? There are lots of good options near Toronto, including the winter friendly Scandinave at Blue Mountain.

Throw on your skis

The Toronto area might not have any true mountains to ski down, but you can still race down the hills at nearby places like Hockley Valley and Dagmar if you don't want to travel too far. There are also plenty of other hills a little further away.

Head out on a winter hike

If you're looking for a winter wonderland to explore, go to Hamilton and hike. You can encounter frozen waterfalls and experience a peaceful day out in the woods.

Cross the border

Buffalo's a quick drive away and you can spend a day indoors enjoying the fabulous Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Afterwards, fill up at a local eatery and experience the city's burgeoning restaurant and bar scene.