The top 5 new yoga studios in Toronto

New yoga studios continue to open across Toronto, offering a variety of styles and environments. While there are tons of places to practice your downward dog while patiently waiting for the glory of savasana, a select few stood out from the pack this past year. These spots elevate Toronto's yoga scene with great instructors and impressive spaces.

Here are my picks for the top new yoga studios in Toronto.

Afterglow brings a unique California vibe to the Beaches. Owners Julie Watson and Liz Doyle decided to make their dream a reality by opening a studio that catered to the community. Not only does the studio rock some deep yoga conditioning, but the lounge space has a communal table and designs by local artists.

The Misfits, as owner Amber Joliat calls her tribe, are a loyal crew who really love their Misfit method of yoga and movement. So, it was a welcome surprise when Misfit opened its second studio blocks away from its original spot on Queen. It has two floors, one for its signature Pilates, Yoga and Essentrics classes, and the second for Barre and Jazz.

The yoga studio above the Lululemon concept store on Queen West has developed a strong relationship with its yoga teachers, making them the star of the show as they teach with their own styles. Whether it’s a gentle meditation or a 75-minute yoga flow, you’ll always find something with its variety of daily classes.

This space aims to offer wellness options across a variety of platforms. The yoga studio is just one of the offering here along with Vitamin IV drips, nutritionists and naturopaths. It also has silk ropes for aerial yoga. Originally from California, WLB opened its first Canadian location on King West.

Hailing from Ottawa, Pure Yoga opened its first Toronto location in Liberty Village right before the year’s end. It has already amassed some notable Toronto yoga teachers and is known for its friendly vibe.