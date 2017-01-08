The top 5 outdoor weekend getaways from Toronto this winter

Outdoor weekend getaways from Toronto in the winter are for those with a sense of adventure. Sure you could cozy up by a fire or get pampered at a spa, but if you want to experience all that Ontario winters have to offer, you have to get outside and do stuff. From dog sledding to ice climbing, there's a world of exciting journeys to be embarked upon.

Here are my picks for the top outdoor weekend getaways from Toronto this winter.

Try out ice climbing

Few winter activities rival ice climbing for the sheer exhilaration and sense of accomplishment you get from traversing a giant frozen cliff. While there are lots of modest opportunities to try your hand at ice climbing in the Hamilton area, the best climbs are further north. Take a weekend to explore northwestern Ontario's towering frozen waterfalls amidst the unforgettable winter landscape.

Embrace the call of the wild and go dog sledding

You don't have to trek to the far north to go dog sledding. A drive 90 minutes north to Moonstone, Ontario will land you at Windrift Adventures, a kennel that participates in dog sled races and offers a variety of packages for those who want to try out the experience at locations in the vicinity like Horseshoe Valley and Orillia. Stay at a nearby ski resort and double the fun.

Get a charge of adrenalin on a zip-line

The Elora Gorge is gorgeous all four seasons, but it has a particular majesty in the winter after a fresh dusting of snow. There's no better way to take in the view than from the perspective of a zip-line that sends you 200 feet across the gorge. Adventure Seeker Tours offers this unique experience from January to March. It'll take the better part of a the day to hike in and prepare for your rides, so best to stay overnight.

Go cross country skiing in the moonlight

Skiing is surely the most popular winter weekend getaway idea, but if you want to shake it up for something more atmospheric rather than thrill-seeking, try out moonlight cross country skiing at Horseshoe Resort. A few times a year, the trails are lit with torches to guide you through the woods at night. Stay at the resort and try out other activities like snow tubing as well.

Dive into winter at Arrowhead Park

If there's a one-stop shop for winter adventures, it's Arrowhead Provincial Park. It boasts the best skating trail within a reasonable drive of Toronto, 40 kilometres of cross country ski trails, a snow tubing hill, and even cabins for those adventurous enough to stay on site. You couldn't pick a better place to experience Ontario's winter delights.