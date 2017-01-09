Sports & Play
A pantless mob took over the Toronto subway yesterday

Despite the frigid temperatures in Toronto yesterday, a brave group of people ditched their britches on the TTC for the annual No Pants Subway Ride. Staying true to the slogan "I've got 99 problems, but pants ain't one," the mob departed from Finch Station just after 3 p.m. and took an eventful ride through the subway system, much to the surprise of their fellow riders. 

The pantless crew took up much of a subway car, where impromptu dance parties erupted and thousands of photos were snapped. After adding some spice to a mundane Sunday commute, the group departed at Dufferin before a parade along Bloor St. to Penny's Bar, where the after-party was held.

Check out all the pants-free action in this photo gallery.

