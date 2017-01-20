5 new ways to stay fit this winter in Toronto

Winter has set in. It’s dark. It’s dreary. And it may seem like all the fun activities have come to an end. But we’re a resilient bunch, and the cold weather won’t keep us down for long. Luckily there are a variety of new classes and facilities to get you moving even in the cold winter months.

Here are some ideas for new ways to stay fit in Toronto this Winter.

Keep biking through winter using Fat Bikes

Fat bikes are built to handle winter weather, navigating snow and ice on thicker wheels. Now you can rent a bike at Sweet Pete’s Bike Shop at the Brick Works, go on a group ride or take a Learn-to-Fat bike session. Guided fat bike rides are offered every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Don't forget to bring water and wear lots of layers.

Sweat it out doing Hot Pilates

While there’s no shortage of hot yoga classes in the city, hot pilates is now a thing. The 60-minute Inferno class at Bikram Yoga Yonge will have you looking forward to cooling down outside. While Bikram Yoga has had studios in Toronto for a long time, this class is new to the schedule and they're one of the few places that offers it in the city.

Run on the boardwalk

A Saturday morning run on the beach, followed by a hot beverage at Sweat and Soda might be the perfect start to your weekend. Each run starts at 9 a.m. with a 10-minute stretch outside the cafe, followed by a 7, 9 or 11 KM route along the boardwalk.

Run and then do yoga

Yoga for Runners combines running and yoga every Thursday at the Academy of Lions in association with Lululemon’s new menswear store. No matter what type of weather, meet the crew outside Academy of Lions for a run, followed by a yoga session at The Local.

Get fit at the Sony Centre

The Sony Centre is offering a range of fitness classes until Spring. Perfect your ballet pose with Barre classes until the end of January, or take circus classes in March to test your acrobatic and strength moves. Classes are in the evenings. Also, free yoga is offered every Tuesday and Thursday until June during lunch hours and evenings.