There's a huge Harry Potter party happening in Toronto

Have you ever wondered what house you'd really be sorted into if you showed up to a first day at Hogwarts?

That day has finally come, but instead of Hogwarts it'll be a great big party venue in Toronto and instead of going to your charms class, you'll dance the night away and celebrate.

The Harry Potter Party is thrown by a group called The Appreciation Society based out of the U.S. While they couldn't confirm the location of the party happening on February 2, they hinted that The Phoenix might be the magical spot.

This isn't like last year's event with an orchestra and you favourite movie score bits; it's a full-out dance party.

Upon arrival, you and your friends will be sorted into houses and provided with Harry, Ron, Hermione and Drako masks. They'll also be serving Butter Beer pitchers, Fire Whisky shots as well as "usual muggle drafts."

There's a strict policy on no owls, cats, toads or Death Eaters, but no word yet on the DJ. Still, it sounds like a blast.