Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 12 hours ago
cat festival toronto

KittyCatCon is Toronto's new festival for cat lovers

Toronto already has a cat-themed film festival and a couple of cat cafes. But now there's something even more paw-some to get excited about. Toronto's getting its very own cat festival this spring.

Details are sparse, but KittyCatCon 2017 is scheduled for April 8 and 9 at the Warehouse Venue, an event space at Downsview Park. 

There are already similar festivals in other parts of the world, including in Los Angeles, which hosts CatCon every year.

This popular event aims to bust the "cat lady myth" and describes itself as a place where "pop culture and cat culture converge." It features "conversations with those at the epicentre of the cat world," as well as merchandise and a massive adoption lounge.

It sounds like the purr-fect place to hang with your furriest friends.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

