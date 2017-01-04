Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Here's when you can book a campsite at National Parks this year

It's 2017 and it seems like from coast-to-coast, including right here in Toronto, everyone's getting ready to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. And to mark our sesquicentennial, Parks Canada is giving the whole country a gift: free admission to every single national park for the entire year.

If you haven't gotten your free Parks Canada Discovery Pass, you should probably order one ASAP. Once you do, start planning your trip across the country, or stay right here in Ontario.

While there are plenty of opportunities for day trips to places such as the Thousand Island Islands National Park, you can also book a campsite starting later this month. 

Here's when reservations open for the national parks located in Ontario. Unless otherwise stated, you can start booking at 8 a.m. on the dates listed below.

Parks Canada is expecting a surge of visitors to explore the natural splendor of our country's outdoor playgrounds. However, the the Canadian Press reports that some conservationists are nervous about how this increase in tourism will impact the parks' "ecological integrity."

Johnny Peacock

