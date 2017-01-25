Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
the six espn

Toronto not happy after American TV show gets named The Six

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Some people in Toronto are getting a little bit worked up after a promo aired for ESPN's show called "The Six."

In a clip posted to Twitter, new hosts Jemele Hill and Michael Hill - who formerly spearheaded ESPN2's His & Hers, called their show The Six.

Some say they've taken on Drake's moniker for Toronto. Here's how it all wen down on social media.

Lead photo by

Sean Go

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto not happy after American TV show gets named The Six

Here's a map of all the outdoor skating rinks in Toronto

5 new ways to stay fit this winter in Toronto

Blue Jays unveil new uniforms for upcoming season

Toronto Blue Jays fans go wild after Jose Bautista re-signs

18 things to do with kids in Toronto this winter

KittyCatCon is Toronto's new festival for cat lovers

The top 5 winter weekend getaways within two hours of Toronto