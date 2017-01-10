Cineplex hosting huge video game tournament in Toronto

Toronto's currently seeing an influx of gaming bars, including a few that focus exclusively on eSports. And later this year, we're also getting a big Call of Duty tournament, hosted by Cineplex and WorldGaming.

Cineplex, which owns WorldGaming, is giving Canadian Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare players the chance to compete for $65,000 in cash and other prizes in the Cineplex WorldGaming Canadian Championship Series.

Teams can qualify for the tournament by participating in an online qualifier on the site or at one of the 24 live regional qualifiers happening at local Cineplex theatres on February 26, 2017. Registration opens today.

From there, 64 teams will compete online and the top eight will win an all-expenses paid trip to Toronto to vie for first place, cash and prizes as well as a chance to represent Canada in the CWL Anaheim Open (a Call of Duty World League event). The Toronto final is slated to go down at the Scotiabank Theatre.

The winning team will get $20,000, while those who place second and third will go home with $10,000 and $4,000, respectively.

According to a news release, Cineplex and WorldGaming hosted their first large-scale live event last January.