Car2go's Smart cars will soon disappear from Toronto's streets

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Torontonians will be seeing fewer miniature blue and white Smart cars zipping around the city starting this month.

Car sharing company Car2go has announced they'll be ditching Smart cars in Toronto in favour of Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA 4-door vehicles. They won't be quite as easy to park, but the sightly larger, fancier cars will fit more people and feature more trunk space. 

The move comes after Car2go tested larger vehicles in other cities with a very positive response and audience growth. 

