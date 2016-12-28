Sports & Play
encarnacion home run

The top 5 Toronto sports moments of 2016

It was a landmark year for sports in Toronto — one of the best ever even in the absence of a championship. The Blue Jays and Raptors had epic playoff runs, a homegrown tennis star rose the ranks, the TFC fought their way to the MLS finals, and well the Leafs, the Leafs got Auston Matthews.

Here are my picks for the top 5 Toronto sports highlights of 2016.

The Toronto FC advance to finals

The TFC had a historic playoff run and one of the biggest highlights was when they defeated Montreal Impact to secure a spot in the finals. It was a thrilling 5-2 extra time win that had fans going bonkers in the pouring rain.

And thats the game! @torontofc wins 5-2!!! #tfc

A video posted by blogTO (@blogto) on

Auston Matthews scores four goals in Leafs debut

Auston Matthews had a historic first regular season game for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He scored a whopping four goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Yes, that's right, he scored all of the Leafs' goals in his very first game.

Game Number 1️⃣. Goal Number 4️⃣. Auston Matthews with his fourth of the night. #TMLtalk #StandWitness

A video posted by Toronto Maple Leafs (@mapleleafs) on

Lowry's buzzer shot

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals the Raptors were down by three, but as the buzzer was about to strike Lowry flipped the ball from half court and swoosh it was in. This shot forced the game into OT and the ACC went nuts.

The shot. #WeTheNorth

A video posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

Edwin Encarnacion's walk-off homer

This one may feel bittersweet after Eddy just signed a deal with Cleveland, but his three run homer against the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card game was one of the most exciting moments of this year's playoffs.

@encadwin: “SEE YOU IN ARLINGTON,” definitely! #OurMoment

A video posted by Toronto Blue Jays (@bluejays) on

Milos Raonic beats Federer to advance to Wimbledon final

Milos Raonic made history when he beat Roger Federer to advance to his first Wimbledon final. He became the closest Canadian to win a men's singles grand slam title. As a result of his fantastic play over the year he earned himself a No. 3 ranking.

Lead photo by

MLB's Twitter

