The top 5 Toronto sports moments of 2016
It was a landmark year for sports in Toronto — one of the best ever even in the absence of a championship. The Blue Jays and Raptors had epic playoff runs, a homegrown tennis star rose the ranks, the TFC fought their way to the MLS finals, and well the Leafs, the Leafs got Auston Matthews.
Here are my picks for the top 5 Toronto sports highlights of 2016.
The TFC had a historic playoff run and one of the biggest highlights was when they defeated Montreal Impact to secure a spot in the finals. It was a thrilling 5-2 extra time win that had fans going bonkers in the pouring rain.
Auston Matthews had a historic first regular season game for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He scored a whopping four goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Yes, that's right, he scored all of the Leafs' goals in his very first game.
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals the Raptors were down by three, but as the buzzer was about to strike Lowry flipped the ball from half court and swoosh it was in. This shot forced the game into OT and the ACC went nuts.
This one may feel bittersweet after Eddy just signed a deal with Cleveland, but his three run homer against the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card game was one of the most exciting moments of this year's playoffs.
Milos Raonic made history when he beat Roger Federer to advance to his first Wimbledon final. He became the closest Canadian to win a men's singles grand slam title. As a result of his fantastic play over the year he earned himself a No. 3 ranking.
MLB's Twitter
Join the conversation Load comments