10 provincial parks you need to visit in Ontario this fall

Ontario provincial parks beckon during the fall with their stunning foliage and magical sunsets. It's time to get out of Toronto and explore the province before the cold weather sets in and you never want to leave your apartment. Before you go, check out this handy fall colour report to visit at peak times!

Here are some Ontario provincial parks you need to visit in the fall.

It's the ultimate fall destination, and also one of the earliest areas in the province to show off deep red colours as the Sugar Maples burst in late September. You can stay in the park or just visit, but a drive along Highway 60 in early autumn is as beautiful as they come.

Killarney a bit of a schlep, but the four and a half hour journey is worth is for the gorgeous scenery. There are over 50 lakes to explore, along with the La Cloche Mountains (well, hills). See what captivated the Group of Seven at one of Ontario's most famous parks.

Silent Lake isn't just a pretty name - motor boats are actually banned at this park, rendering it silent. While it might be too late to enjoy its beaches, there are lots of trails for you to hike in order to enjoy the area's beautiful fall colours.

This provincial park is located inside the Bruce Peninsula National Park - it's like park-ception! Check out this dense jack pine forest, which is located right on the shores of Lake Huron.

This massive provincial park covers a whopping 1,600 kilometres, much of which is on the rugged Lake Superior Shoreline. It's a major drive to get to from Toronto, but you won't find many places that show off the beauty of the Ontario landscape better than here.

Bon Echo's most notable feature (aside from its gorgeous natural beauty) is the 100 metre high Mazinaw Rock, which juts out over Mazinaw Lake. Imagine how lovely it'd look at sunrise and sunset.

One of Ontario's smaller northern parks, Restoule is located near North Bay. Populated with maple, oak, and birch trees, the forest here is set ablaze each fall in a display that has impressive staying power (the maples change first). Be sure to hike to the Fire Tower Trail for an amazing view of it all.

This is a day-use park only, but that just keeps the crowds under control. Head here for some of the best fall foliage views in Southern Ontario. The Cliff Top Trail is particularly good as it takes you up and down the rock face for sweeping vistas and views within the tree canopy.

It's one thing to go to a park surrounded by beautiful fall colours, but it's another altogether to walk along a 300 foot suspension bridge that spans the Trent River and offers sweeping views of the dense foliage in Northumberland County. You can camp overnight here, but it's also a great day trip.

This is a great park for someone who wants a northern adventure but doesn't have the time to spend five hours in a car. The landscape here isn't quite as rugged as Killarney, but it's still gorgeous in the fall with windswept pines that jut out against the colourful backdrop of orange and red leaves.