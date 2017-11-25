The top 10 ski and snowboard stores in Toronto

The top ski and snowboard shops in Toronto carry everything you need for a weekly jaunt to Blue Mountain, a shred session at the closest terrain park, or a longer trip to somewhere with actual powder. We may not have mountains, but Toronto has a robust retail scene when it comes to gearing up.

Here are my picks for the top ski and snowboard stores in Toronto.

If you want to look fly AF on the slopes this season, check out this Toronto institution. The selection isn't as wide as some of the larger shops on this list, but the expertise and passion on display here is unrivalled. You'll leave with great gear and dope threads.

Sporting Life has long been a go-to for skis and ski-related outerwear. It retains its high-priced reputation, but you can snag great prices on close-out models of everything from snowboards to softshells if having gear from last season doesn't bug you.

MEC has an enormous selection of back-country, cross-country, and downhill skis. You won't find as many boards, but they've got everything you need and more in terms of gear – from base layers and neck gaiters to avalanche safety kits. Staff here are friendly and knowledgeable.

An excellent place for snowboarders (and wakeboarders and kiteboarders,) this shop near Yonge and Davisville is staffed by experts. Brands include Burton, Arbor, K2, and Ride. The clothing and accessory selection is plentiful, plus they offer free shipping on orders over $99.99.

This 75-year-old business in Oakville is a hub for high-end snow gear. Along with skis and boards, the shop stocks plenty of outerwear from covetable brands like Volcom and Arc'teryx. It also hosts huge warehouse sales where you can get all types of equipment for up to 80% off.

Sanction is a proudly Canadian skate and snowboard speciality shop in North York. These guys know their stuff, as evidenced by the quality of brands they sell – Union and Flux bindings, Gnu and Lib Tech boards, Thirtytwo and Burton boots. Get the perfect set-up for your needs here.

The sprawling Don Mills location is as well stocked, one-stop type of place for all of one's downhill skiing and snowboarding needs. Staff tend to be well versed in the nuances of boot fit and ski/snowboard tuning, and the selection of brands is about as diverse as you'll find in Toronto.

A Toronto retail institution since the 1960s, the perpetually busy shop is best known as that place that sells both skis and patio furniture – a seemingly strange combination, but one that works perfectly given its location between North Toronto and Lawrence Park.

If you're a fan of Salomon skis, this is the store for you. Part of a growing trend of brand-specific sports stores, what the shop lacks in diversity, it makes up for comprehensiveness and knowledge about every aspect of its products.

One of the few places in Toronto outside of Craigslist where you might snag a decent set of used skis or a snowboard, this Leaside shop also sells new products and takes trade-ins.