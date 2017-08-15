The 15 biggest patios in Toronto

The biggest patios in Toronto are where things heat up in the summertime. These spots let you break out your aviators, order buckets of beer and let the good times roll with all your closest friends.

Here are the biggest patios in Toronto.

If you're strolling along Queens Quay, stop for a break at this waterfront patio that fits 180. Take in views of the lake as you sip on beers or pitchers of sangria while munching on burgers and salads.

Located on Wellington, this patio with great views is technically reserved for guests of the hotel, but if you’re lucky enough to snag one of the 225 spots available here, stripy benches along with great food and drinks await you.

Classy decor and a capacity of around 230 set this King West spot apart, and the food isn’t relegated to wings and pitchers of beer either.

Lineups still form outside this Entertainment District bar despite its 250-person capacity, though that’s no doubt due to its location and rock-bottom drink prices.

This College Street patio may not be the ritziest, but it fits 250 and you can get a decent pitcher of sangria and some of the best Portuguese chicken in the city at this casual restaurant with big picnic tables outside.

Multiple patios at this Liberty Village pub add up to a capacity of about 250, making this a reliable spot to enjoy a simple beer and a great view.

About 250 people can hang out on this Liberty Village patio where sleek metal furniture, cocktails and beer all await you at this accessible crowd pleaser.

On Prince Arthur in the Annex wrought iron furniture and stone walls make this a quintessential student outdoor hangout with a capacity of 250.

This chain is known for its gargantuan capacity, but this location takes the cake with a patio that seats 250, actually far more than its popular Yonge and Dundas outpost that has a patio overlooking the square.

On beautiful Queen’s Quay, this collaborative effort between Harbourfront Centre and Boxcar Social has a wood-enclosed patio that seats 250 and has a stellar beer selection.

Find a giant patio with a wall of light bulbs and artsy cocktails that make this King and Bathurst hotspot a place to see be seen.

This place, named for the street it’s located on, has a capacity of 350 that includes booths and plenty of standing room.

There’s a ton of space for people at this spot on Queen West where folks are more likely to be sporting suit jackets and munching on a fusion menu than wearing tank tops and shotgunning tall cans.

Grab a table (or a Muskoka chair) at this lakeside brew pub that’s almost guaranteed to have an awesome view that you can enjoy while downing Amsterdam pints.

With a titanic capacity, things might get just a little too wild at this Port Lands club patio, but what can you expect with crowds so huge? If you thrive as an extrovert and don’t mind a little bro behaviour, have your next big jam here.