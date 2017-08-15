Sports & Play
The 15 biggest patios in Toronto

The biggest patios in Toronto are where things heat up in the summertime. These spots let you break out your aviators, order buckets of beer and let the good times roll with all your closest friends.

Here are the biggest patios in Toronto.

The Goodman Pub

If you're strolling along Queens Quay, stop for a break at this waterfront patio that fits 180. Take in views of the lake as you sip on beers or pitchers of sangria while munching on burgers and salads.

Thompson Toronto

Grab a drink atop one of Toronto's swankiest hotels, the Thompson. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Thompson Hotel Rooftop

Located on Wellington, this patio with great views is technically reserved for guests of the hotel, but if you’re lucky enough to snag one of the 225 spots available here, stripy benches along with great food and drinks await you.

Spice Route Toronto

Spice Route's patio on King West draws crowds for dinner and drinks. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Spice Route

Classy decor and a capacity of around 230 set this King West spot apart, and the food isn’t relegated to wings and pitchers of beer either.

Crocodile Rock Toronto

Sip on cheap drinks at the Croc Rock patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Crocodile Rock

Lineups still form outside this Entertainment District bar despite its 250-person capacity, though that’s no doubt due to its location and rock-bottom drink prices.

Bairrada Churrasqueira Toronto

Grab a picnic table and enjoy some sunshine on the Bairrada Churrasqueira patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bairrada Churrasqueira

This College Street patio may not be the ritziest, but it fits 250 and you can get a decent pitcher of sangria and some of the best Portuguese chicken in the city at this casual restaurant with big picnic tables outside.

Brazen Head Toronto

Grab a drink on one of Brazen Head's patios. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Brazen Head

Multiple patios at this Liberty Village pub add up to a capacity of about 250, making this a reliable spot to enjoy a simple beer and a great view.

Williams Landing Toronto

Take in the views of Liberty Village as you dine on the Williams Landing patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Williams Landing (250 people)

About 250 people can hang out on this Liberty Village patio where sleek metal furniture, cocktails and beer all await you at this accessible crowd pleaser.

Bedford Academy Toronto

Students flock to The Bedford Academy as soon as temperatures begin to rise. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Bedford Academy

On Prince Arthur in the Annex wrought iron furniture and stone walls make this a quintessential student outdoor hangout with a capacity of 250.

Jack Astors Toronto

If you're looking for a massive patio in North York, Jack Astor's is your spot. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Jack Astor’s Yonge and Sheppard

This chain is known for its gargantuan capacity, but this location takes the cake with a patio that seats 250, actually far more than its popular Yonge and Dundas outpost that has a patio overlooking the square.

The Slip Toronto

Spend the day dining on the water at The Slip. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Slip

On beautiful Queen’s Quay, this collaborative effort between Harbourfront Centre and Boxcar Social has a wood-enclosed patio that seats 250 and has a stellar beer selection.

EFS Toronto

Party the night away on the EFS patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

EFS

Find a giant patio with a wall of light bulbs and artsy cocktails that make this King and Bathurst hotspot a place to see be seen.

Maison Mercer Toronto

The Maison Mercer patio is a popular spot for nights out in the summer. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Maison Mercer

This place, named for the street it’s located on, has a capacity of 350 that includes booths and plenty of standing room.

Cube Toronto

Cube Nightclub sports a massive rooftop patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cube Nightclub

There’s a ton of space for people at this spot on Queen West where folks are more likely to be sporting suit jackets and munching on a fusion menu than wearing tank tops and shotgunning tall cans.

Amsterdam Brewhouse TorontoSip on brews and admire the waterfront on the Amsterdam BrewHouse patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Amsterdam BrewHouse

Grab a table (or a Muskoka chair) at this lakeside brew pub that’s almost guaranteed to have an awesome view that you can enjoy while downing Amsterdam pints.

Cabana Pool Bar Toronto

Cabana Pool Bar is your destination for epic Toronto pool parties. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cabana Pool Bar (2,500 people)

With a titanic capacity, things might get just a little too wild at this Port Lands club patio, but what can you expect with crowds so huge? If you thrive as an extrovert and don’t mind a little bro behaviour, have your next big jam here.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Goodman Pub

