If you're visiting Toronto or are just taking a staycation, why not get acquainted - or reacquainted - with the city? Summertime is jam-packed with activities, events and festivals, so take advantage of the season, and get out there!

Here are 10 fun ways to be a tourist this summer in Toronto.

Hit up a rooftop pool

Sweet talk your way up to the Thompson Hotel's rooftoop or book a table at Lavelle and enjoy panoramic views of the skyline, yummy food and drinks, and a dip in the pool.

Dine at a sky-high restaurant

Take the afternoon off and treat yourself to a swanky meal at Canoe - it's located on the 54th floor of the TD Tower on Wellington. The One-Eighty at the Manulife Centre also offers sweeping views of the city, along with popsicle cocktails.

Go shopping for Toronto paraphernalia

You wouldn't leave a new city without a souvenir now would you? Show a local retailer some love and visit spots like Peace Collective, the Drake General Store, the Spacing Store, Crywolf and the Tuck Shop Trading Co., for all your Toronto-themed goodies.

Join a brewery tour

Learn how beer is made from local brewers at spots like Steam Whistle, Amsterdam, Henderson, Black Oak or Great Lakes. Or take an Old Toronto Beer tour and delve into brews from Toronto's past.

Take a hike

It's easy to get lost in the urban jungle, but step off the sidewalk and onto one of the many walking trails or lakeside paths that dot the city. If you'd rather use two wheels, explore our local green spaces on your bike. Be sure to take a stroll through the new Ontario Place park too.

Soak up some Toronto history

Go full-on tourist at hop on one of those red double-decker buses. Or, if you prefer to walk around the city, take a tour with Muddy York or the Tour Guys. Better, yet, get a list of some of historical spots and do it all on your own.

Revel in the view

The CN Tower's lookout floor got a makeover and now it's more accessible than ever. If that's too touristy for you, check out some of the more unique and secret places to see (and photograph!) the skyline.

Get cultured

Take time to visit one of our cultural institutions, like the ROM, the AGO, the Aga Khan Museum or the free Power Plant art gallery. If you're more into performance, see a big Mirvish spectacle or take in a show at one of our excellent indie theatres.

Play some games

Toronto has a new gaming centre right in the heart of downtown. Check out the Cineplex Rec Room is you're into arcade games and sports. For something more low key check out bars like Tilt, Nightowl, Track & Field or Snakes & Lattes.

Eat your way through the city

Start off at St. Lawrence Market with a peameal bacon sandwich from Carousel and then consider taking a food tour to get a taste of city. Alternatively, grab some wacky ice cream or compile a list of must-try restaurants and get eating.