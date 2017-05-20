Sports & Play
party boat toronto

The top 5 party boats in Toronto

Toronto party boats are great, boozy escapes from the mainland. There are plenty of options when it comes to finding a vessel full of party pirates, whether you're looking for a classy dinner, work party, or full-out summertime rager, there's a boat leaving the harbour with your name on it.  

Here are my picks for the top party boats in Toronto,

Stella Borealis

This is the boat that hosts the Caribana Cruise, the Victoria Day boat party and other dance parties throughout the summer. The ship carries 280 guests for cocktail parties, and 200 for sit-down dinners. There are two decks and the upper one has a retractable roof.

The Oriole

Recently renovated, this Great Lakes Steamship replica is one classy boat. If you're looking to host a big dinner, or a fancy cocktail evening, this is the floating event space you want. It holds 50 to 80 comfortably.

The River Gambler

This party ship boasts the largest open deck dance floor in Toronto. There are two fully-equipped bars on board this vessel that's happy to host bands and ample space for dinner parties and other forms of food service.

Tall Ship Kajama

The Tall Ship Kajama is a 165-foot, three masted schooner with space for 225 people. Apparently, the only other place this kind of cruise is available is in the Caribbean. This floater focuses on corporate events, weddings and educational cruises.

Empress of Canada

This regal-sounding ship has been rockin' the dinner cruise scene since 1989, and holds the greatest number of passengers of anyone on this list at 489.

