The top 10 board game stores in Toronto

Board game stores in Toronto are more plentiful than you might think. Whether you're looking for old school classics like Monopoly and Battleship or some new additions to the world of gaming like Cards Against Humanity and Codenames, these are your spots.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy board games in Toronto.

This shop near Yonge & Wellesley started as a convenience store over 20 years ago, but has grown to one of Toronto's busiest game stores. Drop by for board game nights or just marvel at the massive collection of games, action figures, sports cards, card games and more.

With locations in Little Italy and the Annex, Snakes and Lattes is arguably Toronto's most popular board game cafe, but they are much more than that. They're also a pretty darn good board game store. If all the tables are full the next time you visit, grab a game and head home.

On Mt. Pleasant Rd., just south of Eglinton Ave., you'll find this gaming store. Although the focus is on classic games, this store is packed wall to wall with new games as well.

Named after the small person-shaped figures used as a player's tokens, this place on Spadina boasts a massive collection of board games. Stock up on all your favourites like Catan, Scrabble, and Sorry!

Located in the Atrium on Bay, this all-purpose game shop has quite an impressive selection of board games available. No matter your age or how many players you anticipate, there's something in the shop for you.

This store at Yonge & Bloor is your ultimate one stop shop for card games, board games, jigsaw puzzles, craft/science kits, brainteasers, toys and much more.

Here's another board game cafe that also doubles as a retail outlet for the hottest board games. Stay and play or grab your favourite game and head home to get a battle on.

Found in Scarborough, this spot doubles as both a place to play board games and purchase them. You're welcome to bring your own games to play or select from their collection for a $5 cover fee. If you make a purchase on the same visit you will receive a $5 discount.

Located above the Pizza Pizza at Danforth and Woodbine, this games and hobby store is one of the best stocked in the city. Whether you're on the hunt of the latest board game or card game they'll probably have it.

This store is your destination for all things related to indoor fun. In addition to pool tables, ping pong tables, and dart boards, the shop has an extensive roster of board games available. Find games like Boggle, MindTrap and Apples to Apples in store and online.