Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Free events in Toronto this week include the return of the Long Winter Music Festival, a screening at the Aga Khan Museum, and the launch of Ontario Place's new Winter Lights Exhibition.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Scarborough Tree Lighting Ceremony
      December 4
      Scarborough Tree Lighting Ceremony
      Get into the holiday spirit with Scarborough's official lighting ceremony of one of the city's biggest Christmas trees located at Scarborough Civic Centre.
      Scarborough Civic Centre
    • Winter at Ontario Place
      December 8 - March 18
      Winter at Ontario Place
      Ontario Place is coming back in a big way this winter with daily skate parties, a gorgeous lights exhibition designed by local artists, and plenty free things to do.
      Ontario Place
    • Kayko & Andi
      December 8
      Kayko & Andi
      Electro funk and hip hop group Kayko is playing a free show with singer songwriter Andi, giving you an easily accessible taste of Toronto's vibrant underground music scene.
      3030
    • Long Winter
      December 9
      Long Winter
      The all-winter-long music and arts festival returns for its December show with boat loads of live performances, artwork, and a 2017 in review talk show style panel.
      Polish Combatants Hall
    • Tales of Two Cities
      December 10
      Tales of Two Cities
      Take this chance to visit the Aga Khan Museum and its beautiful courtyard for the premiere of Tales of Two Cities, an orchestra and chamber choir concert filmed in the museum last year.
      Aga Khan Museum
    Lead photo by

    CJ Burnell
