9 things to do in Toronto today
Today in Toronto you can try out axe throwing for free, watch a comedy roast free-for-all, see an improvised musical, and much more.
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
Weekend events in Toronto December 8-10 2017
10 things to do in Toronto today
7 things to do in Toronto today
18 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
The top 10 events in Toronto this December
Weekend events in Toronto December 1-3 2017