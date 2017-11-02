Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto events

11 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in Toronto you can celebrate the Day of the Dead at the AGO, hit up a huge party at TIFF, or score a deal on shoes.  The weekend is almost upon us, so get out there and live it up.

Lead photo by

Henry Chan / TIFF

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

11 things to do in Toronto today

9 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this November

11 things to do in Toronto today

12 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

Toronto Halloween Party Guide 2017

10 free things to do in Toronto this November