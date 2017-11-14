8 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto some of the city's leading minds in arts and culture host a free-to-attend panel, a huge chowder showdown goes down, and one of the biggest music producers of the year has a show at the Phoenix.
Come cast your vote as top ocean wise chefs compete for the title of Toronto's Chowder Champion as you taste test the delectable chowders of each competitor along with local craft beer, spirits and ciders.
Mercer Union asked 25 artists to contribute a work on paper produced in an edition of five, less than or equal to 20" x 30". That means there are 125 chances for attendees to take home a unique work of art, while supporting the artist-run centre.
