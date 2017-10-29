The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

Expect the same quirky items and sense of community you'd find in the online group, only with a giant open trading space and a bit of haunting in the air. Admission is free and non-cash trades is the name of the game.
In celebration of their new Yonge Street location's grand opening, Philthy Philly's is giving away 100 free Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and 100 free poutines to the first people in line starting at 6 PM.
Through contemporary art and music, Day of the Dead celebrated the life of people and their memories, achievements and impact. Expect cooking tutorials, art installations, Mariachi music, and a huge Mexican marketplace.
As part of the 9th Annual EcoFair, which is free in its entirety, Tomorrow: Travel the World of Sustainable Solutions will be screened at no cost. The film takes a look at the ecological state of the planet in 2017 and spotlights experiments in agriculture, energy, economy and more that can make global impacts on our world.
Artscape Wychwood Barns
Lead photo by
Jesse Milns
