11 things to do in Toronto today

Events in Toronto today understandably skew towards the creepy and spooky being Halloween and all, but there's a ton of variety among them. You're probably too old for trick-or-treating, so consider one of these events instead.
The Madison Ave Pub will transform into a multi-sensory, multi-floor haunted house, loaded with tarot card readers, fire breathers, and more. This is a great way to spend the night for the university and college crowds.
Once a month, Chau takes over the Radical Road Brewing Company's kitchen to serve up modern asian bites paired with craft beer and live music. For Halloween, they're featuring a scare-themed menu, with items like Death by Bao and more.
If handing out candy isn't your thing, FoodFair is offering an unforgettable five-course dinner and wine-pairing on Halloween night, designed by five of Toronto's leading chefs. Yes, costumes are encouraged.