12 things to do in Toronto this week

This week in Toronto Halloween season goes out with a bang, Day of the Dead celebrations sweep the city, some huge Canadian and international music acts are in town, and a few unique pop-up shops are emerging.
Catch local bands dressing up and taking on hits from pop divas like Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Carly Rae Jepsen. The last few of these Stranded Fest shows have been a hoot, so pop nostalgia junkies shouldn't skip this.
Right downtown in Liberty Village, this sale brings together a number of top designer labels for both men and women available at up to 70% off. Brands include Ralph Lauren, Etro, John Varvatos and more for men, as well as Michael Kors, Paul & Shark, Brax and more for women.
While Arcade Fire took a lot of heat from fans for their latest album's bizarre and borderline insulting marketing campaign, no one can deny that they put on one of the best live shows in Canadian music. Joining them is Broken Social Scene.
Through contemporary art and music, Day of the Dead celebrated the life of people and their memories, achievements and impact. Expect cooking tutorials, art installations, Mariachi music, and a huge Mexican marketplace.
DJI, leader in civilian-drone industry is selling the same tech used to shoot music videos, television, and film productions in this special pop-up shop inside Scarborough Town Centre. Whether you're an inspiring videographer or remote-control enthusiast, you might find something worth your while at this temporary shop.
A hallmark of the annual Toronto Chocolate Festival, the 7th Toronto International Luxury Chocolate Show brings together a variety of vendors selling and sampling fine artisan and imported chocolate products.
Toronto Public Library - Toronto Reference Library, Salons