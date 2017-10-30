Radar
events toronto

12 things to do in Toronto this week

This week in Toronto Halloween season goes out with a bang, Day of the Dead celebrations sweep the city, some huge Canadian and international music acts are in town, and a few unique pop-up shops are emerging. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Halloween on Church Street
      October 31
      Halloween on Church Street
      End Halloween season the proper Torontonian way: watching Church Street come alive, soaking in the costumes, creepiness, and general thrill of a good old fashioned street party.
      Church Street
    • Blood, Sweat & Queers
      October 31
      Blood, Sweat & Queers
      Come shut down the Steady on their very last night before they close for good. They'll be eager to sell all the remaining booze, so expect a lot of drink specials.
      The Steady
    • Punk Goes Diva
      October 31 - November 1
      Punk Goes Diva
      Catch local bands dressing up and taking on hits from pop divas like Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Carly Rae Jepsen. The last few of these Stranded Fest shows have been a hoot, so pop nostalgia junkies shouldn't skip this.
      Lee's Palace
    • Niall Horan
      November 1
      Niall Horan
      "Slow Hands" singer and latest One Direction member to go solo makes a stop at Massey Hall for an intimate night his recently released debut album.
      Massey Hall
    • The District: Designer Label Sale
      November 1-5
      The District: Designer Label Sale
      Right downtown in Liberty Village, this sale brings together a number of top designer labels for both men and women available at up to 70% off. Brands include Ralph Lauren, Etro, John Varvatos and more for men, as well as Michael Kors, Paul & Shark, Brax and more for women.
      135 Liberty Street
    • Janet Jackson
      November 2
      Janet Jackson
      The singer, dancer, and innovator brings her multi-decade catalogue of musical hits to the Air Canada Centre Tuesday night for what will no doubt be an elaborate and awe inspiring stage show.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Brazil Film Festival
      November 3-5
      Brazil Film Festival
      The eleventh annual Brazil Film Fest is returns to TIFF Bell Lightbox for three days, showing never before seen in Toronto fiction and documentary films.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Arcade Fire
      November 3
      Arcade Fire
      While Arcade Fire took a lot of heat from fans for their latest album's bizarre and borderline insulting marketing campaign, no one can deny that they put on one of the best live shows in Canadian music. Joining them is Broken Social Scene.
      Air Canada Centre
    • The Royal Winter Fair
      November 3-12
      The Royal Winter Fair
      With over 4,500 large and small animals, shows, activities, craft markets, and food, the Royal Winter Fair will make you feel like a kid again.
      Direct Energy Centre
    • Day of the Dead
      November 4-5
      Day of the Dead
      Through contemporary art and music, Day of the Dead celebrated the life of people and their memories, achievements and impact. Expect cooking tutorials, art installations, Mariachi music, and a huge Mexican marketplace.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • DJI Drone Pop-Up Shop
      November 4 - December 31
      DJI Drone Pop-Up Shop
      DJI, leader in civilian-drone industry is selling the same tech used to shoot music videos, television, and film productions in this special pop-up shop inside Scarborough Town Centre. Whether you're an inspiring videographer or remote-control enthusiast, you might find something worth your while at this temporary shop.
      Scarborough Town Centre
    • Toronto Luxury Chocolate Show
      November 4-5
      Toronto Luxury Chocolate Show
      A hallmark of the annual Toronto Chocolate Festival, the 7th Toronto International Luxury Chocolate Show brings together a variety of vendors selling and sampling fine artisan and imported chocolate products.
      Toronto Public Library - Toronto Reference Library, Salons
