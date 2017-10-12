8 things to do in Toronto today

Fran's on College is transforming into Archie and the gang's favourite diner just in time for Riverdale's Season 2 premiere. Stop by for a free Betty (old fashioned vanilla) or Veronica (double chocolate) milkshake. The Lakeview will get in on the fun tomorrow.
Don't miss out on live versions of some of your favourite podcasts. Today's offerings include a panel on finding your voice in podcasting, grownups reading things they wrote as kids, and a live take on the chart-dominating Missing Richard Simmons podcast.
Dedicated to fostering gender equality in the music industry, this three day concert and lecture series features daytime talks from industry professionals and nighttime shows by artists like Bambi, Witch Prophet, and Pony.