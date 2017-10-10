10 things to do in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
This week in Toronto you can fill your stomach with poutine as you watch others perform ridiculous feats of competitive eating, you can also fill your ears with experimental music, and even have your senses dazzled in general thanks to free movies.
There will be 10 international speakers over two days to lift the curtain on public space and civic innovation. This symposium ends with a massive all-night party in the old Toronto Star factory with art installations, food, DJs, a bar, and arcade games.