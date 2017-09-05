The top 6 street festivals in Toronto this September

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Street Festivals in Toronto this September are kind of like those last kids in the door after the recess bell rings. It's the final few weeks of outdoor fun, and these pedestrian takeovers are not going out without a really good time.
This massive celebration of Polish culture takes place along Roncesvalles Ave., which closes to car traffic and opens to humans taking in polka dances under the stars, various street performances, and a host of food vendors.