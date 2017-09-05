Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
street festivals toronto

The top 6 street festivals in Toronto this September

Street Festivals in Toronto this September are kind of like those last kids in the door after the recess bell rings. It's the final few weeks of outdoor fun, and these pedestrian takeovers are not going out without a really good time.

  • Street festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Festival Street 2017
      September 7-10
      Festival Street is a weekend of free concerts, an epic rap battle, film screenings, food trucks, and giveaways along King St. West surrounded by red carpets during the first few days of TIFF.
      King Street from Peter Street to University Avenue
    • Taste of the Kingsway
      September 8-10
      The Kingsway comes alive with midway rides, beer and wine gardens, live performance, and samples upon samples of local food.
      Bloor Street West
    • Cabbagetown Festival
      September 9
      This festival takes over the entire neighbourhood with a pub crawl, arts displays, films, a run, and a house tour. If you're looking to explore a cute east side hood, do so at this festival.
      Carlton and Parliament Streets
    • Toronto Ukrainian Festival 2017
      September 15-17
      North America's largest Ukrainian Festival happens in our very own city with three days of entertainment, music, dancing, vendors, community awareness and of course, food.
      Bloor West Village
    • Roncesvalles Polish Festival 2017
      September 16
      This massive celebration of Polish culture takes place along Roncesvalles Ave., which closes to car traffic and opens to humans taking in polka dances under the stars, various street performances, and a host of food vendors.
      Roncesvalles Ave
    • Pedestrian Sunday September
      September 24
      This is a full day of car-free fun, music, food vendors, performances, shopping and all kinds of street-side surprises. Take the afternoon and check out a dance party, a band, a food stand and more. 
      Kensington Market
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns at the Roncesvalles Polish Festival
