free events toronto

The top 8 free events in Toronto this week

Free events in Toronto this week include concerts, films and even burgers. The main attraction on all of our free calendars, however, is Nuit Blanche, which takes over the city from sunset to sunrise on Sept. 30. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Ori Dagan
      September 25
      Ori Dagan
      The free lunchtime concert series continues with a jazzy performance from Ori Dagan. He'll be singing good old- fashioned jazz standards and modern pop songs with his own spin.
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    Free Burger Giveaway
      September 25 - October 6
      Free Burger Giveaway
      Do you like burgers? How about free burgers? McCoy Burger Co. wants you to try theirs. All you have to do is download a coupon and bring it in for a free burger, all week long.
      McCoy Burger Co.
    Arabic classical music
      September 26
      Arabic classical music
      Renowned classical Arabic musician, George Sawa plays his beloved instrument, the qanun, accompanied by rhythmic beats of drums used in Egyptian bellydance music.
      Toronto Reference Library
    Format Walls
      September 27-30
      Format Walls
      This exhibition of 30+ artists features work that captures memories, translates experiences and creates living histories. Collect 'em all: A selection of the installation images will be available to take home for free, to share or keep.
      Unlovable General and Gallery
    Filson's Grand Opening
      September 28
      Filson's Grand Opening
      From 7 - 9 p.m. stop in and celebrate the opening of the beautiful new Filson store with a night of drinks and eats by Ace Hill, D'Ont Poke the Bear, Home of the Brave, and live music by The Barrel Boys.
      Filson
    Best of Action/Thriller Short Films
      September 28
      Best of Action/Thriller Short Films
      This action/thriller/crime short film fest is a must for anyone who needs a jolt of adrenaline in their life. It's a night of seven short films from around the world that will thrill you and leave you on the edge of your seat.
      Carlton Cinemas
    Nuit Blanche
      September 30 - October 1
      Nuit Blanche
      The 12th edition of Toronto's free, city-wide sunset-to-sunrise celebration of contemporary art returns with installations and works transforming spaces all around us for one night only. 
      Multiple Venues
    Salmon Festival
      October 1
      Salmon Festival
      See the salmon run live in Morningside Park at this free festival complete with guided walks, live music, and of course, the chance to watch salmon swimming upstream.
      Morningside Park
    Lead photo by

    Vincent NG
