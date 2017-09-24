The top 8 free events in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events in Toronto this week include concerts, films and even burgers. The main attraction on all of our free calendars, however, is Nuit Blanche, which takes over the city from sunset to sunrise on Sept. 30.
This exhibition of 30+ artists features work that captures memories, translates experiences and creates living histories. Collect 'em all: A selection of the installation images will be available to take home for free, to share or keep.
From 7 - 9 p.m. stop in and celebrate the opening of the beautiful new Filson store with a night of drinks and eats by Ace Hill, D'Ont Poke the Bear, Home of the Brave, and live music by The Barrel Boys.
This action/thriller/crime short film fest is a must for anyone who needs a jolt of adrenaline in their life. It's a night of seven short films from around the world that will thrill you and leave you on the edge of your seat.