Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
free events toronto

The top 8 free events in Toronto this week

Free things to do in Toronto this week include some major, early-fall outdoor activities like a massive art crawl, the city's biggest book fair, and this month's Pedestrian Sunday. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Free animated short film fest
      September 18
      Free animated short film fest
      At 7 p.m. check out some of the best animated short films from around the world. There'll be 10 films from six countries, all animated and geared towards the whole fam.
      Carlton Cinemas
    • Fireside Tales
      September 19
      Fireside Tales
      This is an outdoor storytelling show at the Dufferin Grove fire pit. Hosts Rhiannon Archer and Helder Brum gather folks around the fire and bring together some of the best storytellers in the city. Bring your own blanket and snacks.
      Dufferin Grove Park
    • Buddies Season Launch Party
      September 21
      Buddies Season Launch Party
      Any Buddies party is a good excuse to head to this theatre space, but the season opening bash is the best. Expect performances, DJs, and drag queens.
      Buddies In Bad Times Theatre
    • Simmer
      September 21
      Simmer
      Check out this end of season group art show with a long list of lost artists in different disciplines. It's also a good excuse to head to Geary Ave. if you haven't been yet.
      165 Geary Ave
    • Queen West Art Crawl
      September 23-24
      Queen West Art Crawl
      This is a two-day art crawl in Bellwoods fills the lawn with booths showing off their finest works. There'll be 200 artists, a beer garden, interactive art, food trucks, and performances.
      Trinity Bellwoods Park
    • The Women Who Built Canada
      September 23-24
      The Women Who Built Canada
      Take a tour of this beautiful cemetery and visit the grave stones of the women who spent their lives fighting for equality in Canada. The tour starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
      Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto
    • Word on the Street Festival
      September 24
      Word on the Street Festival
      Take in hundreds of author readings, discussions, and activities, then browse a marketplace that boasts the best selection of Canadian books and magazines you’ll find anywhere. 
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Pedestrian Sunday
      September 24
      Pedestrian Sunday
      It's a full day of car-free fun, music, food vendors, performances, shopping and all kinds of street-side surprises. Take the afternoon and check out a dance party, a band, a food stand, and more. 
      Kensington Market
    Lead photo by

    Jeremy Gilbert
