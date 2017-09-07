12 things to do in Toronto today

This is an annual dance party inside a male strip club! This year they've teamed up with the Amateur Strip Night crew to mix things up. Everyone is welcome at this night of dancing, strippers, and TIFF opening night party vibes.
Don't miss this lineup of top notch performers, singing their favourite Patsy Cline songs, backed by one of the best support bands around. This is the 12th annual Patsy Cline b-day show and a must for any honky tonk fan.
This is a film festival that showcases movies about subjects this neighbourhood cares about, such as issues in the developing world, activism against big companies, adventure, beach culture and surfing to name a few.
First Thursdays launches a new season with a major headliner. DMC, from Run DMC is doing a set, along with local artists taking over the gallery. The night is officially sold out, but keep an eye out for spare tickets floating around.
