Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

12 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do this week in Toronto include lots of LOL'ing as the JFL24 comedy festival arrives in the city. There's also some great concerts, a massive vintage sportswear warehouse sale, and soup festival. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Polaris Music Prize Gala Official After-Party
      September 18
      Polaris Music Prize Gala Official After-Party
      Minutes after the annual Polaris Music Prize is announced, the after party starts at the Drake. Celebrate your favourite music of the year, winners, losers and Polaris people with DJ Trevor Risk..
      The Drake Hotel
    • Father John Misty
      September 18
      Father John Misty
      Weyes Blood opens for the infamous Father John Misty and his folk strummings at this intimate show. Nab yourself a ticket somewhere on the internet if you can.
      Massey Hall
    • Art Battle
      September 19
      Art Battle
      Art Battle returns to the city after holding the Canada National Championships in July. Join the fun all over again as painters have 20 minutes to take their canvases from blank to beautiful, the audience votes to pick the winner.
      The Great Hall Toronto
    • The Toronto Palestine Film Festival
      September 20-24
      The Toronto Palestine Film Festival
      Celebrate the best in Palestinian films inside the Lightbox and catch some Canadian premieres you won't see anywhere else.
      TIFF
    • JFL42
      September 21-30
      JFL42
      Toronto's mega comedy festival returns with headliners like Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, Janeane Garofalo and Tom Segura. There's also comedy happening in pretty much every club in the city.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Dwayne Gretzky does the 00s
      September 22-24
      Dwayne Gretzky does the 00s
      Re-live your fav tunes of the 00s without having to download them on Napster. Dwayne Gretsky play all the hits for two nights so you can go back for more.
      The Opera House
    • Bi Arts Festival
      September 22-24
      Bi Arts Festival
      Toronto's first-ever three-day celebration of bisexual arts and culture includes a pop-up market, a photography show, readings, comedy shows, and a film showcase.
      Toronto
    • Queen West Art Crawl
      September 23-24
      Queen West Art Crawl
      Take a stroll through Bellwoods as it's transformed into a great big outdoor art gallery for the weekend. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. check out art of all kinds, food trucks, a beer garden, and entertainment in the park.
      Trinity Bellwoods Park
    • Deadstock Depot Flea Market
      September 24
      Deadstock Depot Flea Market
      Toronto's first vintage streetwear flea market features over 25 local and international vendors with a massive selection of handpicked garments catering to 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s street and sports wear styles.
      Deadstock Depot Flea Market
    • Word on the Street Festival 2017
      September 24
      Word on the Street Festival 2017
      Take in hundreds of author readings, discussions, and activities, then browse a marketplace that boasts the best selection of Canadian books and magazines you’ll find anywhere. 
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Soupalicious Toronto
      September 24
      Soupalicious Toronto
      Soup season has arrived whether you like it or not. Sip, slurp and savour culinary soup sensations from Toronto chefs, restaurants, and caterers from noon to 4 p.m.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
    • High Power Pon Di Roof
      September 24
      High Power Pon Di Roof
      Manifesto's monthly High Power dance party raises the roof this month and heads outside with resident DJs Nino Brown, Dre Ngozi and friends. It starts at 1 p.m. until the sun goes down.
      Mascot Brewery
    Lead photo by

    Netflix/Ali Wong
Lead photo by

Netflix/Ali Wong

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

12 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 8 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto September 15-17 2017

8 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

8 things to do in Toronto today

16 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 10 free events in Toronto this week