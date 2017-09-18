12 things to do in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Things to do this week in Toronto include lots of LOL'ing as the JFL24 comedy festival arrives in the city. There's also some great concerts, a massive vintage sportswear warehouse sale, and soup festival.
Art Battle returns to the city after holding the Canada National Championships in July. Join the fun all over again as painters have 20 minutes to take their canvases from blank to beautiful, the audience votes to pick the winner.
Take a stroll through Bellwoods as it's transformed into a great big outdoor art gallery for the weekend. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. check out art of all kinds, food trucks, a beer garden, and entertainment in the park.
Toronto's first vintage streetwear flea market features over 25 local and international vendors with a massive selection of handpicked garments catering to 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s street and sports wear styles.