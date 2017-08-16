Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto events

8 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There is a free yoga session on a sunny rooftop today in Toronto. There are also a few outdoor movie screenings, so catch one before they wrap for the season. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    Miles Nadal JCC
Lead photo by

Miles Nadal JCC

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

8 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 16 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto August 11-13 2017

7 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

17 things to do in Toronto this week