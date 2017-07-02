Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 12 free events in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events in Toronto this week give us concerts, markets, movies, park parties, street festivals, and beer gardens. It's never been easier to have fun without spending a dime.

Lead photo by

Beaches Jazz Fest

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 12 free events in Toronto this week

Canada Day events in Toronto for 2017

Canada Day weekend events in Toronto for 2017

8 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this July

7 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this July

5 things to do in Toronto today