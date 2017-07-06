Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto events

7 things to do in Toronto today

There's a cultural smorgasbord of events in Toronto today, including the Fringe Festival, outdoor concerts, a rock and roll dance party, and a massive art gallery takeover celebrating the Canadian experience with a headliner from A Tribe Called Red. 

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

