Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto events

5 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The annual Fringe Festival starts today in Toronto, bringing with it 13 days of performances and parties. You can also head to the movies if you don't really feel like seeing live theatre today.

Lead photo by

The Wexford Gleeks at Toronto Fringe Fest 

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

5 things to do in Toronto today

12 things to do in Toronto this week

8 events for the Canada Day holiday Monday in Toronto

The top 12 free events in Toronto this week

Canada Day events in Toronto for 2017

Canada Day weekend events in Toronto for 2017

8 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this July