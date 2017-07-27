10 things to do in Toronto today
The Beaches Jazz Festival's huge Queen Street East takeover begins today in Toronto. There are also a couple film screenings on as well as a huge art battle and a massive yoga event.
Beaches Jazz Festival
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
8 things to do in Toronto today
6 things to do in Toronto today
13 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 8 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto July 21-23 2017