Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto events

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Beaches Jazz Festival's huge Queen Street East takeover begins today in Toronto. There are also a couple film screenings on as well as a huge art battle and a massive yoga event. 

Lead photo by

Beaches Jazz Festival

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

8 things to do in Toronto today

6 things to do in Toronto today

13 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 8 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto July 21-23 2017

8 things to do in Toronto today

8 things to do in Toronto today