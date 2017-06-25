Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

Free events this week in Toronto give us reasons to celebrate Canada with a waterside concert, a free day at the ROM and a very Canuck movie screening in the heart of the city. Leave your wallet at home and take it all in. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • City Cinema
      June 27 - August 29
      City Cinema
      Watch a movie for free and under the stars and neon signs of Yonge-Dundas Square. Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas as Canada’s most famous hosers will kick off this summer’s film series with Strange Brew around 9 p.m.
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    • Shad in concert
      June 28
      Shad in concert
      Shad Shadrach Kabango graces the city with a free concert at 5:15 p.m. so run out of the office and catch this show. Toronto DJ Famous Players will open the after-work show with high energy mixes and mash-ups.
      First Canadian Place
    • Shakespeare in High Park
      June 29 - September 3
      Shakespeare in High Park
      Directors Alistair Newton and Tanja Jacobs bring us their modern takes on King Lear and Twelfth Night, for free, in the middle of one of the city's largest parks. Shows start at 8, but get there early to grab a coveted seat in the woods.
      High Park Amphitheatre
    • Canada Days at Nathan Phillips Square
      June 30 - July 3
      Canada Days at Nathan Phillips Square
      This is a four day celebration of Canada's 150th birthday with live music and nightly fireworks. Headliners include Barenaked Ladies, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ron Sexsmith.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • ROM free admission day
      July 1
      ROM free admission day
      To celebrate our home and native land, ROM is opening their doors for free. Check out their permanent galleries, some live performances, and the Anishinaabeg: Art & Power exhibit happening all summer.
      Royal Ontario Museum
    • Wavelength Canada Day
      July 1
      Wavelength Canada Day
      Celebrate our country with a giant concert by the bay. Presented by the folks behind the Wavelength fest, you'll see shows from Most People, The Magic, and way more. Bike Pirates are hosting a bike tour that rides you to the show.
      Humber Bay Park West
    • Redpath Waterfront Festival
      July 1-3
      Redpath Waterfront Festival
      This waterfront festival gets a special mention this year for one key reason: the world's largest rubber duck, which will make its first appearance at HTO Park at 11:00 a.m. on July 1.
      Sherbourne Commons
