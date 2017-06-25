The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events this week in Toronto give us reasons to celebrate Canada with a waterside concert, a free day at the ROM and a very Canuck movie screening in the heart of the city. Leave your wallet at home and take it all in.
Watch a movie for free and under the stars and neon signs of Yonge-Dundas Square. Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas as Canada’s most famous hosers will kick off this summer’s film series with Strange Brew around 9 p.m.
Shad Shadrach Kabango graces the city with a free concert at 5:15 p.m. so run out of the office and catch this show. Toronto DJ Famous Players will open the after-work show with high energy mixes and mash-ups.
Directors Alistair Newton and Tanja Jacobs bring us their modern takes on King Lear and Twelfth Night, for free, in the middle of one of the city's largest parks. Shows start at 8, but get there early to grab a coveted seat in the woods.
Celebrate our country with a giant concert by the bay. Presented by the folks behind the Wavelength fest, you'll see shows from Most People, The Magic, and way more. Bike Pirates are hosting a bike tour that rides you to the show.