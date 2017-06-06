Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
Toronto events

7 things to do in Toronto today

It's raining today in Toronto, which is all the more reasons to catch a flick, attend a massive fundraising party for the ballet or groove at the first of a tw0-night gig from a legendary ska troupe.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • The Specials
      June 6
      The Specials
      The legendary ska band arrives in Toronto for a two night stay where they'll blast horns and beats. They've worked with everyone from Amy Winehouse to Rancid.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • The Riot At Compton's Cafeteria
      June 6
      The Riot At Compton's Cafeteria
      This Emmy Award-winning film tells the story about a significant moment in history. It's one of the first recorded uprisings by the transgender community against social oppression and mistreatment.
      The 519
    • Tullstars does Jethro Tull
      June 6
      Tullstars does Jethro Tull
      Tullstars perform the music of Jethro Tull starring an all-star cast from Toronto's music world. They're ready to corrupt young minds with the timeless rock of this iconic 1960s rock band.
      Burdock
    • Mad Hot Ballet
      June 6
      Mad Hot Ballet
      Frank Augustyn, Rex Harrington, Evelyn Hart, Karen Kain and Veronica Tennant host this big-ticket ballet ball. Kain will present an hour-long performance of short works and there'll be a cocktail party afterwards.
      Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts
    • All The Presidents Men
      June 6
      All The Presidents Men
      A group of Toronto journalists help you decode a world of fake news with a screening of this presidential drama. Toronto Star's Washington bureau chief Daniel Dale will speak after the film.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Scarborough Film Festival
      June 6-11
      Scarborough Film Festival
      It's opening day for Scarborough's annual film festival. There are a couple of films screening today including Sea of Life and the free to attend Local Heroes Night.
      Multiple Venues
    • Symphony in the Gardens
      June 6 - August 29
      Symphony in the Gardens
      Casa Loma hosts the Toronto Concert Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Kerry Stratton, inside the Glass Pavilion. General admission is $25 to see the show.
      Casa Loma
    Lead photo by

    Frank Lemire
