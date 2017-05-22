Radar
Victoria Day Monday events in Toronto for 2017

Victoria Day Monday events in Toronto include fireworks shows across the city as well as a collection of parties, screenings and annual gatherings, like the Brewer's Backyard and the newly relocated Electric Island festival kick-off. Also, don't forget to make sure you know what's open and closed on the holiday!

