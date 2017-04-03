Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto events

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week bring the city back to life with some great concerts, a giant market, a wine festival, and a chance to try out the coolest new video games in Canada.

Lead photo by

Michael Gil

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

The top 10 parties in Toronto this spring

Weekend events in Toronto March 31-April 2 2017

9 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

8 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week