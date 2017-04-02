Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events this week are here to expand your mind. There are two innovative tech shows displaying the latest in technology and art at the Design Exchange and Ryerson. There's also a Toronto weather conference at City Hall and a free cone day. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Climate Challenge
      April 4
      Climate Challenge
      This winter was a wild one, but what does the future hold for weather in Toronto? This and other topics will be discussed and worked on during this special event with Ontario’s Environmental Commissioner, Dianne Saxe.
      Toronto City Hall, Council Chambers
    • Free Cone Day Toronto
      April 4
      Free Cone Day Toronto
      Did you know free cone day is April 4? It's been celebrated by these ice cream makers and they'll be giving away the good stuff at Ryerson Campus from Noon to 3 p.m.
      40 Gould Street
    • 7th Annual Level Up Showcase
      April 5
      7th Annual Level Up Showcase
      This showcase invites you to play games created by students from post-secondary schools across Ontario. It's a fun way to discover the latest interactive technology including VR, motion sensing, and more.
      Design Exchange
    • Meta2017
      April 6-8
      Meta2017
      META provides a platform for displaying emerging artists work that combines contemporary art practice with limitless technological innovation. It's like stepping into a futuristic movie and getting to play around in it.
      Arta Gallery
    • Comedy and Animation shorts festival
      April 6
      Comedy and Animation shorts festival
      Featuring the best of shorts from the UK, United Arabs, Myanmar, Taiwan, Canada, Australia, and the United States. The first part of the night focuses on comedy and the second on animation. Be sure to register for free tickets.
      Carlton Cinemas
    Lead photo by

    Ben & Jerry's
Lead photo by

Ben & Jerry's

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

The top 10 parties in Toronto this spring

Weekend events in Toronto March 31-April 2 2017

9 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

8 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week