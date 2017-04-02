The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events this week are here to expand your mind. There are two innovative tech shows displaying the latest in technology and art at the Design Exchange and Ryerson. There's also a Toronto weather conference at City Hall and a free cone day.
This winter was a wild one, but what does the future hold for weather in Toronto? This and other topics will be discussed and worked on during this special event with Ontario’s Environmental Commissioner, Dianne Saxe.
This showcase invites you to play games created by students from post-secondary schools across Ontario. It's a fun way to discover the latest interactive technology including VR, motion sensing, and more.
META provides a platform for displaying emerging artists work that combines contemporary art practice with limitless technological innovation. It's like stepping into a futuristic movie and getting to play around in it.
Featuring the best of shorts from the UK, United Arabs, Myanmar, Taiwan, Canada, Australia, and the United States. The first part of the night focuses on comedy and the second on animation. Be sure to register for free tickets.