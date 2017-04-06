7 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto, it's all about music. Whether you're deep inside the AGO for a dance party with Yes Yes Y'all, bouncing along with the Lemon Bucket Orkestra 0r swooning over Lisa LeBlanc, there's a show for every ear.
An annual exhibition that showcases the work of the 4th year New Media students from Ryerson University. The show combines contemporary art with tech innovation and is a cool way to check out up and coming Toronto artists.