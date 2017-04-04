6 things to do in Toronto today
Today in Toronto there are two very good concerts, two festival kick-offs, and a brand new show inside a brand new theatre from Stars frontman Torquil Campbell.
Giulio Cosmo Calisse
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
10 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
The top 10 parties in Toronto this spring
Weekend events in Toronto March 31-April 2 2017
9 things to do in Toronto today
7 things to do in Toronto today
8 things to do in Toronto today