10 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week usher us into the Easter long weekend with the Jays' home opener, a Mean Girls live read with local celebrities, and one of the first big beer festivals of the season.
Steam Whistle
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
The top 72 events in Toronto this spring
Weekend events in Toronto April 7-9 2017
7 things to do in Toronto today
6 things to do in Toronto today
10 free things to do in Toronto this April