Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week usher us into the Easter long weekend with the Jays' home opener, a Mean Girls live read with local celebrities, and one of the first big beer festivals of the season.

Lead photo by

Steam Whistle

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

The top 72 events in Toronto this spring

Weekend events in Toronto April 7-9 2017

7 things to do in Toronto today

6 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this April

6 things to do in Toronto today