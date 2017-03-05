Radar
Posted 6 hours ago
toronto free events

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Free events in Toronto this week include some juicy and fascinating film screenings, an enormous Women's Day march, and the return of the adorable Sugar Shack party down by the water. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Feud: Bette and Joan
      March 6
      Feud: Bette and Joan
      Toronto's Inside Out Film Fest presents a screening of the new FX series from Ryan Murphy, which stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.
      AGO Jackman Hall
    • Infamous
      March 6
      Infamous
      The ultra cool professor Laurie K. Bertram discusses the real-life women and men behind one of Toronto's most secretive economies. Sex Work in Nineteenth-Century Toronto, 1847 to 1900.
      Toronto Reference Library - Hinton Learning Theatre
    • Ban This Series
      March 7
      Ban This Series
      Ban This Series is a mini film fest presenting documentaries from the seven countries included in Trump's travel ban. All screening are free.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • 2017 International Women's Day Toronto
      March 11
      2017 International Women's Day Toronto
      This rally "celebrating the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future" begins at 1 King's College Circle at 11 a.m. with a march at 1 p.m.
      1 King's College Circle
    • Sugar Shack T.O.
      March 11
      Sugar Shack T.O.
      Sugar Shack TO returns to Sugar Beach with two sugar shacks serving up maple taffy.
      Sugar Beach
