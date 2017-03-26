Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events in Toronto this week include a scavenger hunt inside a great big heritage building, a punk film screening, and most importantly, a giant pillow fight at city hall. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto March 24-26 2017

7 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

6 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Happy St. Patrick's Day Toronto